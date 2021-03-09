Next phase of Covid-19 vaccination starts tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination will start on March 10 (tomorrow), Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Tuesday.

“Beginning with the senior most citizens, who will receive SMS with instructions on their cell phones,” he tweeted.

Pak Covid-19 vaccination, next phase – starting 10 March, inshallah. Beginning with the senior most citizens, who will receive SMS with instructions on their cell phones — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 9, 2021

On Sunday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had announced that the vaccination of people aged 60 years and above will start from Wednesday.

“Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. Which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first. Full details will be issued tomorrow,” Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, tweeted.

Earlier, on March 5, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had approved the Sinopham coronavirus vaccine for people above 60 years of age. The Sinopharm vaccine was being administered to people up to the age of 60 years, however, it would now be used to inoculate citizens above 60 years of age too.

