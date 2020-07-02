78 die, 4,339 more test positive for coronavirus in Pakistan in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country has climbed to 4,473 as 78 more people died of the highly contagious disease in the past 24 hours.

According to latest data of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,339 new infections were detected after 22,128 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 217,808.

More than 1.3 million tests have been conducted in the country while 108,642 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 104,694 patients have recuperated from the disease.

86,795 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 77,740 in Punjab, 26,938 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,608 in Balochistan, 13, 082 in Islamabad, 1,135 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,511 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed over 10.6 million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 514,628 lives.

The United States tops both in number of cases and deaths with over 2.7 million cases and more than 130,123 deaths followed by Brazil with over 1.4 million cases and more than 59,656 deaths.

Over 5.8 million patients have so far recovered from the disease across the world.

