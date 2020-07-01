After COVID-19, another virus may spread in Pakistan on Eid ul Adha

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad on Wednesday predicted spread of another epidemic, after COVID-19, in Pakistan on the occasion of Eid ul Adha if necessary precautions are not taken, ARY NEWS reported.

The COVID-19 has already taken a toll on the country with more than 4000 fatalities and infections among 200,000 people besides bringing the economy to a halt.

According to a set of instructions issued by the NIH Islamabad, there are chances that Congo virus might spread in the country on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

“It is necessary to take preventive measures timely to tackle the spread of Congo virus,” the directives said while asking the concerned departments to adopt preventive measures.

It, however, said that spread of the virus could easily be avoided by following preventives measures.

It is pertinent to mention here that the advisory was issued ahead of the establishment of cattle markets in the country on the occasion of Eid ul Adha that is a major source of the Congo virus outbreak.

The disease is caused when a tick attaches itself to the skin of cattle and when that infected tick or animal comes in contact with people, the highly contagious virus is transmitted into the human body and the person falls ill.

The initial symptoms of Congo fever include headache, high fever, rashes, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain and vomiting.

By November 2019, Karachi reported at least 20 fatalities from Congo virus. On November 11, a man, who was diagnosed with the deadly Congo virus earlier, died at a hospital in Karachi.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) also issued directives to hospitals last year, directing the management to adopt special precautions for a congo affected patient.

The letter of the KMC had further asked hospitals to establish special wards for congo patients, and run awareness campaigns about the virus.

