83 labourers returning from Iran quarantined in Larkana

LARKANA: At least 83 labourers returning from Iran have been shifted to a quarantine center in Larkana on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the labourers were moved to a quarantine center established at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University in Benazirabad. Sources said that they had been to Iran illegally.

The sources said 43 of the labourers hailed from Larkana, 22 from Shikarpur and seven from Shahdadkot.

Earlier on March 18, around 600 pilgrims from Taftan border crossing had reached quarantine center at Labour Colony in Sukkur.

More pilgrims who had returned Pakistan from Iran at Taftan border in Balochistan had reached in more than 15 buses to Sukkur where the Sindh government had established a quarantine center to accommodate them for screening and taking samples diagnosis of the novel coronavirus.

