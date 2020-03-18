600 more pilgrims from Taftan reach Sukkur quarantine center

SUKKUR: Around 600 pilgrims from Taftan border crossing on Wednesday reached quarantine center at Labour Colony in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

More pilgrims who had returned Pakistan from Iran at Taftan border in Balochistan have reached in more than 15 buses to Sukkur where the Sindh government has established a quarantine center to accommodate them for screening and taking samples diagnosis of the novel coronavirus.

The convoy had left Taftan yesterday for travel to Sukkur to reach the quarantine center prepared for the pilgrims from Sindh for screening, taking samples and keeping them in isolation.

The samples of the pilgrims will be sent to Karachi for diagnosis of the contagious disease.

Earlier, the government completed arrangements at the Labour Colony Sukkur to accommodate 600 more pilgrims for keeping them in isolation.

The administration has prepared seven new blocks and made other arrangements at quarantine center to accommodate 600 more people to keep them in isolation for 14 days.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan increased up to 247 as Sindh reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference in Karachi has said the province total of coronavirus patients has reached 181 in Sindh.

Out of 181 cases, 141 were those of pilgrims returning to Sukkur from the Iran-Pakistan border at Taftan, said Murtaza Wahab, adding that 38 cases were reported from other cities of Sindh.

Comments

comments