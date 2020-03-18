Sindh reports nine new coronavirus cases, Pakistan’s tally reaches 247

KARACHI: The number of coronavirus cases increased up to 247 in Pakistan as Sindh reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference in Karachi has said the province total of coronavirus patients has reached 181 in Sindh.

Out of 181 cases, 141 were those of pilgrims returning to Sukkur from the Iran-Pakistan border at Taftan, said Murtaza Wahab, adding that 38 cases were reported from other cities of Sindh.

Clarifying government’s decision about the partial lockdown, the spokesperson said, “Hospitals across the province are not being shut down”.

Wahab added that precaution is the only way to prevent the spread of the disease. “The easiest thing is to quarantine ourselves for 14 days

Commenting over the closure of shopping malls, restaurants across the province, Murtaza Wahan said that strict action will be taken against those found involved in violating govt orders.

According to reports, there are 181 cases in Sindh, 27 in Punjab and 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, till Wednesday morning.

With the detection of more novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Sindh, the provincial government of Sindh directed in its recent orders for closure of restaurants and shopping malls across the province for 15 days in an effort to curb the spread of the infection.

All restaurants, shopping malls, swimming pools, tea shops, parks and beaches will remain closed for 15 days from Wednesday (tomorrow), a spokesperson for the government said. However, the spokesman said, all grocery and medical stores can remain open round the clock. Takeaways and deliveries will be allowed.

The government has directed K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply during what can be dubbed a partial lockdown in the port city.

Total confirmed cases: 247

Sindh: 181

Punjab: 27

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 16

Balochistan: 16

Islamabad Capital Territory: 4

Gilgit-Baltistan: 3

AJK: 0

