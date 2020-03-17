KARACHI: With the detection of more novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Sindh, the provincial government on Tuesday ordered closure of restaurants and shopping malls across the province for 15 days in an effort to curb the spread of the infection, ARY News reported.

All restaurants, malls, shopping centres, and parks will remain closed for 15 days from tomorrow, a spokesperson for the government said.

The government has directed K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply during what can be dubbed a partial lockdown in the port city.

However, the spokesman said, all grocery and medical stores can remain open round the clock. Takeaways and deliveries will be allowed.

Vegetable, fruit, fish and chicken markets will also remain open across the province.

Announcing a string of new measures to combat the disease, CM Murad Ali Shah said there is a serious need to prevent the coronavirus spreading, expressing fears that if the COVID-19 spreads, the province’s health infrastructure won’t be able to cope with the influx of patients.

He said they want to restrict the people to their homes as a precaution to stop the virus transmitting to others.

The provincial government further decided to keep government office closed from Thursday, a notification of which will be issued by the provincial chief secretary soon.

It has also decided to bring intra-city bus services to a halt and close Sea View beach and public parks for public from tomorrow.

So far Sindh has reported the highest number of 172 COVID-19 cases.

Murtaza Wahab, the provincial government’s spokesperson, said of the 274 pilgrims who took coronavirus tests upon return from Taftan in Sukkur, 134 were diagnosed with the disease while 140 were declared negative.

