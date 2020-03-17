With detection of new cases, Punjab’s COVID-19 count is 26

LAHORE: With the detection of more coronavirus cases in Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients has risen to 16 in the province and 195 in the country.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed: “On the basis of test reports, of suspected patients, I can confirm that the number of confirmed #coronavirus patients is now 26.

“We are testing all the suspected patients and 736 Zaireen quarantined in DG Khan. 1,276 Zaireen coming from Taftan will also be quarantined.”

So far Sindh has reported the highest number of 172 COVID-19 cases.

Murtaza Wahab, the provincial government’s spokesperson, said of the 274 pilgrims who took coronavirus tests upon return from Taftan in Sukkur, 134 were diagnosed with the disease while 140 were declared negative.

