86 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Sukkur Central Jail

SUKKUR: As many as 86 prisoners and 11 staffer have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Sukkur Central Jail, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the District Health Officer, tests of 1,100 prisoners of Central Jail Sukkur were conducted out of which 86 inmates were tested positive for the pandemic.

Moreover, 11 employees of the jail were also detected with the COVID-19.

It is noteworthy to mention here that more than 200 prisoners and nine officials had been detected with COVID-19 on May 19 which led the Sindh Prisons’ department to issue directives for the special arrangements for the protection of all prisoners.

Following the orders, the jail superintendent had made arrangements for coronavirus detection tests and social distancing measures.

The Sindh government had also decided in March to release the prisoners charged with minor offences for four months. Chief Minister Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had approved a summary prepared by the Home Department, granting permission to release the prisoners convicted in NAB, drug and other petty crimes for four months.

