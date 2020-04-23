86 more industrial units allowed to resume operations in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has granted permission to 86 more industries to resume their operations after submission of undertaking to fully follow the SOPs designed by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

In a notification issued by the Sindh home department, 86 factories were allowed to resume their operation to complete their pending orders.

The units would be bound to follow the SOPs amid coronavirus outbreak, the notification reads.

It may be noted that the Sindh government has allowed 151 industrial units to resume their operations in the province earlier.

Last week, the provincial authorities had sealed three factory units in Karachi for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Spokesman to the provincial government Murtaza Wahab had said that all three factories were sealed in the Korangi area of Karachi for not following the SOPs set by the government amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He said that the operations of the factories were suspended for not maintaining social distancing between workers in transport vehicles.

