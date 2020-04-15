Sindh govt gives conditional permission to reopen specific industries

KARACHI: The Sindh government has granted conditional permission to specific industries to resume their operations amid coronavirus lockdown, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A delegation of industrialists has met Sindh chief secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and provincial minister Jam Ikramullah to apprise them regarding the issues amid strict lockdown.

The industrialists have been handed over standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed after opening their factories.

During the meeting, Mumtaz Ali Shah said those industries allowed to resume operations were bound to implement the SOPs of the government, whereas, the industrialists will have to given an undertaking regarding the procedures. Moreover, the owners will also be restricted to provide complete details of their workers, he said.

The chief secretary added that the ongoing restrictions have given positive results to contain the pandemic and the government will ensure the protection of labourers.

The industrialists have also supported the coronavirus lockdown in the meeting and assured to follow the SOPs designed by the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Association of Industry has sought applications from its members and sent letters to the provincial labour secretary, Sindh Industrial Trading Estates (S.I.T.E), Korangi, North Karachi and other bodies.

A sample application was also sent along with the letter dispatched to different industry owners.

It emerged that the provincial government received more than 450 applications to reopen industries including 350 from Karachi and around 100 from Hyderabad, Nooriabad, Kotri and other parts of Sindh.

The applications have been forwarded to Trade Development Authority (TDAP).

Lockdown extension

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that strict lockdown will continue across the province for another two weeks in order to control the spread of coronavirus cases.

Addressing a press conference along with other provincial ministers in Karachi, CM Murad said that the restrictions during the lockdown, which has been extended for the next two weeks, will be tougher than before.

“Strict action will be taken against all those sectors who will not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by the government,” warned CM Murad.

Tailors, mechanics, barbers and auto part repair shops will remain closed until April 30, he said, adding that ban on pillion ridding will remain in place.

