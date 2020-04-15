Sindh govt extends closure of its offices till April 30

KARACHI: Amid growing number of coronavirus cases in Sindh, the provincial government on Wednesday extended the closure of its offices till 30th of April, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Services, General Administration and Coordination department of Sindh government, all the offices that come under the control of the provincial government will remain shut till end of this month.

However, the offices of essential services will be exempted from the order, read the notification.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that strict lockdown will continue across the province for another two weeks in order to control the spread of coronavirus cases.

Addressing a press conference along with other provincial ministers in Karachi, CM Murad had said that the restrictions during the lockdown, which has been extended for the next two weeks, will be tougher than before.

“Strict action will be taken against all those sectors who will not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by the government,” CM Murad had warned.

Tailors, mechanics, barbers and auto part repair shops will remain closed until April 30, he had said, adding that ban on pillion ridding will remain in place.

