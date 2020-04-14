Sindh govt extends lockdown till April 30

KARACHI: Amid growing number of coronavirus cases in Sindh, the provincial government on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown till 30th of April, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, all the educational institutions, public places, shopping malls, cinemas, public transport and markets will remain closed during the lockdown.

Whereas, grocery stores, petrol pumps, general stores and medical stores situated in malls and supersites will remain shut from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.during the period.

People will not be allowed to venture out of their homes unnecessarily under lockdown, the notification said and added that only two persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

Plumbers, carpenters, electricians can work on-call according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier today, in view of rising cases of novel coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to extend the ongoing country-wide lockdown for another two weeks.

Addressing a joint press conference following the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, PM Imran had said that all the public places and educational institutions will remain closed during the lockdown. He had urged the people to follow the safety instruction issued by the government to protect themselves from Covid-19

He had said that the government was making all-out efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On the occasion, PM Imran had announced to open the construction sector to help daily wagers and labourers affected by continued lockdown.

