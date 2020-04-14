Country-wide lockdown to continue for another two weeks: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: In view of rising cases of novel coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to extend the ongoing country-wide lockdown for another two weeks, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference following the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, PM Imran said that all the public places and educational institutions will remain closed during the lockdown. He urged the people to follow the safety instruction issued by the government to protect themselves from Covid-19

He said that the government was making all-out efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On the occasion, PM Imran announced to open the construction sector to help daily wagers and labourers affected by continued lockdown.

He maintained that this sector has the lowest risk factor in terms of coronavirus spread and added that there is consensus between center and the provinces regarding opening the construction sector for providing employment to people.

PM Imran said an ordinance will be laid out soon to provide big incentives to the construction sector to generate job opportunities.

Read More:Swift decisions slowed down spread of coronavirus: PM’s aide

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that swift decisions taken by the federal government slowed down spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan and other federal ministers, he said a total of 91,432 tests have been conducted across the country so far, of whom 5,716 turned out to be positive with 96 deaths from the deadly disease reported.

Dr Zafar Mirza said 46 coronavirus patients are in critical conditional in various hospitals.

Citing predictive modelling for the spread of the virus, he said Pakistan has recorded far less cases of coronavirus than projected as they were estimated to reach 18,000 as of April 14.

The special assistant claimed the number of coronavirus cases in Sindh exceeded predictions despite the province taking strict measures to stem the pandemic.

Comments

comments