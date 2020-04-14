ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Tuesday swift decisions taken by the federal government slowed down spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan and other federal ministers, he said a total of 91,432 tests have been conducted across the country, of whom 5,716 turned out to be positive with 96 deaths from the deadly disease reported so far.

Dr Zafar Mirza said 46 coronavirus patients are in critical conditional in various hospitals.

Citing predictive modelling for the spread of the virus, he said Pakistan has recorded far less cases of coronavirus than projected as they were estimated to reach 18,000 as of April 14.

Read More: Countrywide lockdown to continue for another two weeks: PM Imran

The special assistant claimed the number of coronavirus cases in Sindh exceeded predictions despite the province taking strict measures to stem the pandemic. He added standard operating procedures have been devised for some sectors that are being reopened.

In view of rising cases of novel coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan today announced an extension in the ongoing countrywide lockdown for another two weeks.

He said all the public places and educational institutions will remain closed during the lockdown, urging the people to follow the safety instruction issued by the government to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Read More: Federal cabinet green-lights extension in countrywide lockdown

Comments

comments