Federal cabinet green-lights extension in countrywide lockdown

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved extension in the countrywide lockdown for two more weeks in order to stop the spread of coronavirus cases, ARY News reported.

Sources said the cabinet allowed to extend lockdown until April 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the final decision regarding the extension in lockdown will be taken in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, which will be held in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had earlier extended the lockdown until April 14.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has finalised its recommendations for the opening of industries and businesses phase-wise.

A meeting of the NCOC was held in Islamabad on Tuesday with Planning Minister Asad Umar in the chair, which finalized various recommendations for National Coordination Committee’s approval in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting suggested that the Ministry of Interior in consultation with Ulema will formulate guidelines for Ramzan covering aspects like Tarveeh, namaz, fasting congregations, Iftar and sehri, arrangements of Juma Bazar, Ramzan Bazar, distribution of food items.

Regarding the indigenous manufacturing capacity of the country, the meeting recommended that Ministry of Science and Technology, DRAP and NUST should finalize the decision of domestic development of testing kits within 36 hours.

Coming to Railways, the meeting was informed that seven trains have been converted into hospitals and isolation wards, while 26 trains are available for plying across the country. Besides, 48 Railways hospitals are available, including 12 major hospitals and 36 small dispensaries.

