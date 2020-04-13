NCC defers decision on extension of lockdown till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 and reviewed measures taken to arrest the spread of the contagion in the country.

During the meeting, all chief ministers put forward their proposals on the extension of the lockdown.

The Centre and the federating units agreed on adopting a uniform policy with regard to the lockdown.

The meeting took stock of the current coronavirus situation and its impact on the country’s economy.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) presented its recommendations on the future course of action to overcome the crisis.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read More: ‘Rate of coronavirus locally transmitted cases reached 52 pc in Pakistan’

The meeting decided to defer some key decisions, including the extension of the countrywide lockdown, until Tuesday (tomorrow).

At a post-meeting briefing, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said decisions on the government’s future course of action, including decision of the extension of the lockdown, will be taken after next NCC session slated for tomorrow.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said the federal government should move from a strategy of a complete lockdown to testing, tracing and quarantining (TTQ) to return to normalcy.

Read More: Asad Umar stresses unified decision; future strategy to be finalised tomorrow

He said if the government shuts everything to contain the virus, the country won’t be able get back on its feet.

“This is why we need a strategy of testing, tracing and quarantining,” explained the minister.

Comments

comments