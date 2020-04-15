KP govt to observe partial lockdown till April 30 amid COVID-19 pandemic

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Wednesday announced details of the partial lockdown in the province until April 30 amid COVID-19 pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued from the KP government detailing decisions taken at the provincial cabinet meeting, all education activities would remain suspended in the province during the lockdown.

“All educational institutes in the province including schools, colleges and universities, coaching centres and institutes will remain closed till May 21,” it said adding that all examinations under the educational boards are postponed until May 31.

All sort of public gatherings including that of marriage, amusement, sports and government activities are banned.

All unnecessary government staff would remain on holidays until Eid ul Fitr while the offices allowed to operate will ensure less than 75 percent staff attendance to maintain social distancing.

The intra-city transport services will remain suspended however, rickshaws, private transport and those carrying labourers will be exempted from the lockdown.

The public holiday in the province is extended to April 30, however, medicine, grocery and other shops would remain open with the permission of the government.

All fast foods, restaurants and tourist places in the province will remain shut until the last date of April.

The provincial government allowed to operate construction-related industry in the province.

On Tuesday, the KP government prepared a report shedding light on the impact of COVID-19 on the provincial economy.

The report prepared by the Planning and Development department of the province highlights the business sector and individuals affected from the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak along with measures taken by the provincial government to cope up with it.

It said that there were around 7.7 million labourers in the country, most of whom are associated with the livestock and agriculture sector and remained least affected due to the lockdown.

Labourers in the construction and manufacturing sector were the ones affected badly from the impact of the virus-related lockdown.

