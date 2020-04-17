LAHORE: 90 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 3,391, according to a spokesperson for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department.

Of the total, 57 cases were reported from Sargodha, 21 from Khushab, eight from Faisalabad and four from Bahawalpur.

672 people have recuperated from the deadly virus in the province with 36 deaths from the contagion reported so far.

The spokesperson said out of the total, Lahore has reported 541 coronavirus cases.

Earlier today, the provincial government said it has expedited the process of establishing field hospitals besides increasing the coronavirus testing capacity to 4,200 per day.

A spokesperson for the government said the provincial authorities have disbursed Rs670 million among deserving families in six days, whereas it was decided to pay special attention to wheat procurement in south Punjab.

Moreover, the government has established a 200-bed field hospital in Gujranwala within seven days for treating the coronavirus patients, announced deputy commissioner.

Deputy commissioner Sohail Ashraf said Gujranwala’s field hospital has been set up in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the health department and the World Health Organization (WHO).

