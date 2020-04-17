ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday launched a new app, “FM Direct” to enable all officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs both at the headquarters and missions abroad to engage in an interactive dialogue for the exchange of ideas.

Speaking at a launching ceremony, he said the app provides an opportunity to each officer, irrespective of grade and location, to reach out to the Foreign Minister directly and share their views independently and without any restriction.

Qureshi said he believed in the critical importance of being as connected as possible to ensure multi stakeholder coordination and dialogue, and indeed it is at a time of a crisis that innovative, game changing ideas have emerged through history.

He said the “FM Direct App” is a result of “out of the box thinking” in times of the coronavirus pandemic, which would lead to a global change.

He said the “Crisis Management Cell” is working round the clock at the Foreign Office for timely dispersal of information to focal personnel designated in Pakistani embassies all over the world to fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

He thanked the NADRA chairman, present on the occasion, for developing the FM Direct App and for ensuring its security and interactive features. The app will be regularly updated and improved in order to eventually replace other commercially available communication means in the Foreign office.

The event was attended by over 60 Heads of Missions of Pakistan online across different geographical and time zones.

