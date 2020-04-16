Muslims facing discriminatory actions in India amid coronavirus: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has strongly criticised discriminatory actions against Muslims in India amid coronavirus pandemic and said that Pakistan has raised voice over atrocities against Indian Muslims and Kashmiris, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while talking to ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, said Islamabad has highlighted the discriminatory behaviour against Muslims by Indian authorities amid the coronavirus pandemic while minorities were being continuously targeted in India.

He added that Kashmiris in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) were facing lockdown since eight months.

“The world has witnessed the occurrences in India’s UP and Agra where minorities were targeted. We have apprised United Nations (UN) secretary-general regarding the deteriorated situation. Indian Muslims are being kept separately in quarantine facilities besides connecting the Muslims with the pandemic.”

The foreign minister said the Indian actions were being criticised around the world.

While elaborating the foreign relations, Qureshi said that he has discussed the coronavirus crisis with more than 30 foreign ministers within a few days. He added that China has showed complete solidarity with Pakistan besides providing assistance.

“Chinese medical team has shared their experience with Pakistan to contain COVID-19.”

“This virus has affected 209 countries around the world. However, I will not comment over the conspiracy theories being circulated about the coronavirus until we get evidences.”

The foreign minister reiterated that the government has taken responsibility to bring back Pakistanis trapped in foreign countries. He detailed that approximately 40,000 nationals were waiting to return home and more than 4,000 Pakistanis have been repatriated so far.

“We are repatriating Pakistanis in phases and established a crisis management cell at Foreign Ministry office. We have to see the arrangements including tests and quarantine facilities made for the passengers arriving back in the country. The country’s airports will be reopened to repatriate them.”

“The government is giving first priority to those nationals trapped at the airports. Second priority will be given to those having passports near expiry period. Later, the authorities will bring back students and unemployed nationals respectively.

Commenting over the investigation over sugar and flour crisis, he said that the probe report was publicised over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“PM had ordered for a forensic audit of the report which will be shared soon. PM has adopted a clear stance for not compromising on accountability.”

To a question, he replied that he was unaware of any development regarding Jehangir Tareen for parting way with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The foreign minister said that the coronavirus pandemic pushed the world towards an economic crisis. Pakistan has also recorded a decline in its exports, he added.

“PM Imran Khan made the decision to reopen the construction sector in view the current situation. The premier’s call for debt relief gets acknowledgement from UN and World Bank.”

