China reiterates support to Pakistan in fight against COVID-19  

BEIJING: China on Thursday said that it will provide every possible support to Pakistan in fight against COVID-19, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Beijing, a spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China said that Beijing will provide as much assistance as they can to help Pakistan win the battle against COVID19.

The Chinese people stand with the Pakistani people. China will provide as much assistance as we can to help Pakistan win the battle against #COVID19. Stay Strong, Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/h85k6W1MJr — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) April 16, 2020

He said, “The Chinese people stand with the Pakistani people.”

On the occasion, the spokesperson reiterated appreciation over the support from Pakistan in fight against coronavirus pandemic, adding that China will never forget it.

He maintained that Chinese people were voluntarily and actively donating funds and medical supplies to Pakistan brothers and sisters. The spokesperson said that the Chinese government was sending medical supplies and medical experts to the Pakistani side and held video conferences to share the experience with the Pakistani health professionals.

Earlier on March 30, Another special plane of China carrying medical supplies regarding Coronavirus pandemic had arrived in Karachi.

The medical supplies include testing kits, N-95 masks and protective suits.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on March 27 had received a consignment of medical aid from China for fighting the coronavirus epidemic in the country at Karachi airport.

The governor had received the aid consignment on behalf of the federal government. The consignment comprised 56,000 testing kits to detect coronavirus cases, N95 surgical masks, and other medical emergency equipment.

