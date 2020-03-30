KARACHI: Another special plane of China carrying medical supplies regarding Coronavirus pandemic arrived in Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

The medical supplies include testing kits, N-95 masks and protective suits.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on March 27 had received a consignment of medical aid from China for fighting the coronavirus epidemic in the country at Karachi airport.

The governor received the aid consignment on behalf of the federal government. The consignment comprises 56,000 testing kits to detect coronavirus cases, N95 surgical masks, and other medical emergency equipment.

A team of Chinese doctors also arrived in Pakistan on Saturday to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

These Chinese doctors will remain in Pakistan for two weeks and will advise our health care specialists in the light of their experience and success in battling Covid-19 in China.

Xinjiang government has also provided 50 thousand masks each to the Federal Capital as well as to the Sindh government.

It may be noted that the virus has killed 18 people in Pakistan and around 1,700 people are under treatment in the hospitals across the country.

