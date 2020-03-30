RAWALPINDI: At least two more patients suffering from novel coronavirus died in Punjab here on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, one of the deceased belonged to Jhelum and was admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi, while the other COVID-19 patient hailed from Wah.

The total number of deaths by the deadly virus in Punjab has reached eight.

On Sunday night, another person fell victim to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rahimyar Khan. “Sadly we have lost another soul to #COVID19 today,” Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said in a late-night tweet.

“A 68-year-old lady who came from KSA and was under treatment in RYK [Rahim Yar Khan].”

The confirmed Coronavirus infection cases in the country have reached 1625.

These include 593 cases in Punjab, 508 in Sindh, 195 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 144 in Balochistan, 51 in Islamabad, 128 in Gilgit Baltistan and six cases in Azad Kashmir.

11 patients infected with the virus are being said in critical conditions and some among them were put on ventilators. The patients who have recovered from the disease were 28 so far.

Earlier on Sunday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that 1,106 new suspected cases were reported within the last 24 hours, whereas, 420 patients were locally transmitted.

