Life in Occupied Kashmir continues to remain paralyzed for 91st day today

In occupied Kashmir, life in the valley continues to remain paralyzed on 91st day of lock down and communications blockade.

Internet and pre-paid mobile services remain suspended while educational institutions closed and public transport is off the roads.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 till the third week of October, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry has faced 10,000 crore rupees losses.

Meanwhile, IOK administration has prepared a list of over 450 people including businessmen, journalists, lawyers and political activists, who would not be allowed to travel abroad for a particular time period.

Indian troops arrested a youth from Sopore area of Baramullah district.

Earlier on November 1, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his concern over harsh security lock down in occupied Kashmir and urged the India to unlock the situation and fully restore the rights that are currently being denied.

Deputy Spokesman of the United Nations chief Farhan Haq, said High Commissioner for Human Rights has made it clear, the situation in Kashmir can only be solved with full respect for human rights.

