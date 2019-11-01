Recep Tayyip Erdogan offers condolences over Tezgam Express tragedy

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday expressed his sorrow over the deaths of dozens of people in Tezgam Express that caught fire caused by an exploding gas stove near Liaquatpur city, Rahim Yar Khan district.

In his condolence statement, Recep Tayyip Erdogan while expressing his grief over the deaths showed solidarity with the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured of the tragedy.

Seventy three people died and forty others were injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan yesterday (Thursday).

Read more: Sukkur Express fire: Two electrical supervisors suspended over negligence

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

Eyewitness accounts of the tragic Tezgam express inferno also claimed a short circuit in the ceiling fan of an air conditioned sleeper bogie of the train.

Read more: PM Imran Khan orders immediate inquiry over Tezgam train accident

Witnesses to the incident say that reports of a possible gas cylinder leakage, or explosion are false and did not trigger the flames.

Witnesses also narrated how many of them jumped from the moving vehicle engulfed in flames to save their lives from jeopardy.

Comments

comments