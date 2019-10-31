PM Imran Khan orders immediate inquiry over Tezgam train accident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan expressing great sadness over the unfortunate train accident in Liaquatpur, Rahim Yar Khan earlier today ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The prime minister took to Twitter expressing deep sense of sadness over the incident and informed that an urgent inquiry report had been sought by him over the matter.

The tweet read: “Deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy of the Tezgam train. My condolences go to the victims’ families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have ordered an immediate inquiry to be completed on an urgent basis.”

Deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy of the Tezgam train. My condolences go to the victims’ families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have ordered an immediate inquiry to be completed on an urgent basis. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 31, 2019

Earlier in the day, The prime minister also tendered his condolences towards the families whose loved ones died or were injured.

Read More: Railways Minister orders inquiry of Tezgam express incident

Seventy people reportedly killed and forty others were injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to a cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

10 fire extinguishing vehicles of rescue 1122 participated in the efforts to control the blaze, the cooling process is now underway after stabilising the situation.

Read More: Pak Army mobilized to help in rescue, relief efforts of train accident

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

The people who brought the gas cylinder on board are being said to be from the Tableeghi Jamaat.

Comments

comments