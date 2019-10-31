Pak Army mobilized to help in rescue, relief efforts of train accident

Soldiers from the Pakistan Army reached the scene of the train incident and were helping with the rescue operation, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Pakistan Army soldiers are working with the civil administration to help with the operation. An army aviation helicopter has reached the scene of the incident,” the statement added.

The military’s media wing added, the helicopter was transporting the injured to the hospital.

Read More: Railways Minister orders inquiry of Tezgam express incident

“Pakistan Army doctors and paramedics are also helping with the relief operation,” ISPR added.

A Pakistan Army helicopter is also taking part in the relief efforts, shifting the injured from the site of the incident to nearby healthcare facilities.

Seventy people reportedly dead and forty others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to a cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday morning.

The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals while rescue teams are busy in extinguishing the fire.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

Read More: PM Imran Khan directs provision of best healthcare to train accident affectees

The people who brought the gas cylinder on board are being said to be from the Tableeghi Jamaat.

Escalation in number of deaths and those that sustained injuries is feared.

Emergency has been declared in healthcare facilities across Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan to tend to the injured.

Comments

comments