RAWALPINDI: Pakistani military’s media wing, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), on Tuesday dismissed the Indian army chief’s statement about Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), calling it ‘irresponsible’.

In a series of tweets, Director-General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said: “Irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders particularly about AJ&K are [the] expression of their frustration due to their failure to handle [the] situation in IOJ&K [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir] and attempts to divert world’s attention from Indian state terrorism and siege of IOJ&K.”

A day earlier, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat had alleged “reactivation of a terror camp” in Balakot area of Azad Kashmir.

“Accusations of infiltration/presence of alleged terrorists camps are [a] pretext for a false flag operation/misadventure which, if tried, shall have serious consequences for regional peace,” the DG ISPR continued.

He further warned that Pakistani armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression or misadventure regardless of cost.

Earlier, foreign office too strongly rejected the baseless statement of the Indian army chief alleging infiltration from Azad Kashmir in India-Occupied Kashmir. The Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Faisal termed it an attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in the occupied valley being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces.

He said India would neither succeed in misleading the world community through these diversionary tactics nor will India be able to hide its unabated state-terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The FO spokesperson said India is denying access to the United Nations’ mission to visit Kashmir, in a bid to hide its atrocities.

