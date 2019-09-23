NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met US President Donald Trump in a televised event during which reporters were also present. The two spoke on the situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Speaking on the occasion the President of the United States hailed Prime Minister of Pakistan for being a leader like him, he said: “It’s an honor for me that I’m sitting with you and you (Pakistanis) are lucky people that you have Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Read More: Pakistan cannot hold dialogue with a fascist Indian regime, PM tells CFR

Addressing the US president and the reporters, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “Trump heads the most powerful country in the world. And the most powerful country in the world has a responsibility.

“I honestly feel that this crisis could become much bigger. We look to the US to put out flames in the world,” the PM said.

Read More: PM Imran Khan, Senator Graham discuss Kashmir issue

US President Donald Trump, during the bilateral meeting with PM Imran Khan, on if he’ll offer to mediate again on Kashmir issue said: “I am ready, willing and able. It’s a complex issue. It’s been going on for a long time. But if both want it, I will be ready to do it.”

Donald Trump repeatedly praised Imran Khan while also terming Pakistan an ‘essential partner’ against terrorism, he also levied blame on Khan’s predecessors for maltreating the country.

Read More: Climate change a very real and dangerous threat: PM Imran Khan

Trump met PM Imran a day after attending a rally in Houston that was organised by Indian PM Narendra Modi, making it the second meeting between the American and Pakistani leaders since July when the US president offered to mediate on Kashmir dispute.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan whilst addressing the Council of Foreign Relations in New York said that China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates helped Pakistan and particularly it’s economy in testing times

Read More: PM apprises Amnesty International secretary-general about HR violations in IoK

In his speech, the premier said that the previous governments failed to find a solution to the economic woes, adding that due to the persistent issues, the current government had to rely on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Other important engagements of PM Imran for the day include meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swiss President Ueli Maurer, World Bank President David Malpass, and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Comments

comments