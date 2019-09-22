PM apprises Amnesty International Sec-Gen about HR violations in IOJ&K

NEW YORK: Secretary-General of Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo called on the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Sunday (today) to discuss the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Prime Minister apprised him of the deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also held meetings with US lawmakers, diplomats, to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir arising out of India’s August 5 unilateral and illegal step.

Imran Khan, who is in New York to lead the Pakistan delegation in the 74th session of UN General Assembly, will address the world body on Friday, September 27.

He will share Pakistan’s perspective and position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and its current human rights and its related dimensions.

US Senators, including Lindsey Graham, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Secretary General Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo, and Chief Executive Officer Uber Dara Khosrowshahi among those that met Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

The curfew and communication blackout continued across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 49th consecutive day.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

