Kashmiri teenager tortured to death by Indian troops in IoK

SRINAGAR: A teenage boy was allegedly tortured to death by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the 15-year-old boy, Yawar Ahmed Butt, a resident of Chandgam, Pulwama lost his life after he was thrashed, humiliated and subjected to ruthless torture by Indian troops at an army camp.

His family members said that the boy was detained and beaten by the troops at the army camp in Pulwama district. He was asked to report to the camp next day. However, on deterioration of his condition during the night, he was shifted to the hospital, where he took his last breath.

The locals said that the troops had barged into the Chandgam area of Pulwama at midnight and snatched identity cards of many youths. They were asked to report to the nearby army camp where they were subjected to brutal torture. Yawar Butt was one of these teenage youth.

Read More: Lockdown in occupied Kashmir continues on 49th consecutive day

It is pertinent to mention here that the curfew and communication blackout continued across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 49th consecutive day on Sunday.

The valley was under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government had repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops had kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service had reported.

