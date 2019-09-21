NEW YORK: Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi talking exclusively to ARY News after the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan’s arrival to US earlier in the day said that Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia at present are better than they were in the past.

FM Qureshi speaking on the recently concluded short visit to the Kingdom said that the stay went well and was very pleasant, thoughts and ideas were exchanged over a plethora of ideas, matters of the region were underscored.

“Saudi’s apprised of their sentiments post the ARAMCO attacks, we made our concerns regarding Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) clear,” said FM Qureshi.

“PM Imran Khan told the Saudi dignitaries about the Hindutva ideology that the Indian regime, at present harbors, how did they came into being, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deep rooted RSS connections, why and when did this extremist organization came into being and the atrocities’ they have committed and continue to commit to this day,” added FM Qureshi.

FM Qureshi said that the world was waking up to the fascist ideology of RSS and Hindutva and their devious motives.

Qureshi also stated that a secular, enlightened India now lies deep down in the ground in a grave which has been dug by Modi government, they killed secular, democratic India. India now is a hardcore fascist, extremist, tyrannical, Hindutva state which draws inspiration from Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the United States (US) on a week-long visit to attend the UN General Assembly session and hold high-level meetings with world leaders.

Upon arrival, he was received by Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN Maleeha Lodhi, the Pakistan Ambassador to the US and other senior officials.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari are accompanying Prime Minister Khan on the visit.

