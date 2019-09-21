Female students in Chitral hold solidarity rally for Kashmiri people

CHITRAL: Students of Government Degree College for Girls in Denin, District Chitral took out a rally in support of the people of Kashmir and condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

The female students expressed solidarity with innocent Kashmiris by chanting slogans against India forces atrocities in the occupied valley. Addressing the rally, the students said that the Indian forces are killing innocent Kashmiris, confined youth including children and women to their houses and took away youth from the houses to unknown places.

ReadMore: No dialogue until India lifts curfew in occupied Kashmir, avows Firdous

The participants in the rally were carrying placards and chanting slogans in support of the Kashmiris.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday (yesterday) inaugurated the reconstruction of 4.2-megawatt Reshun hydel power project in Chitral district.

Read More: Kashmiris protest as Indian FM visits Finland

The chief minister made a series of announcements for the Chitral district after inaugurating the reconstruction work of Reshun hydel power project which was destroyed in 2015 flood.

CM Khan said that the project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 806 million by June 2020. It will benefit approximately 16,000 local residents.

Comments

comments