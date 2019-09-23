Climate change a very real and dangerous threat: PM Imran Khan

NEW YORK: The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan participating in the United Nation’s conference on climate change said that Pakistan was planting a billion trees to battle the dangerous situation whilst many remain oblivious to the glaring threat, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said: “Human beings can take on any challenge. Problem is, do we understand the gravity of the situation? He said Pakistan contributes only 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions but is taking action by planting billions of trees.”

“After completing the ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ project our next target is to achieve 10 Billion Tree plantations till 2023, announced the Prime Minister.

Khan also spoke openly about his fear with regards to climate change emphasising on partnerships and how they are the most important aspect in addressing climate change.

“My biggest fear is that some in the world are not taking it [climate change] seriously. My appeal is that powerful countries take this matter seriously,” said PM Imran Khan in conclusion.

The PM, who is in the US to address the United Nations General Assembly, was addressing the Council of Foreign Relations in New York earlier in the day.

In his speech, the premier said that the previous governments failed to find a solution to the economic woes, adding that due to the persistent issues, the current government had to rely on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

