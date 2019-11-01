Sukkur Express fire: Two electrical supervisors suspended over negligence

SUKKUR: Two electrical supervisors on Friday were suspended over fire incident that erupted in a bogie of Sukkur Express, ARY News reported.

Deputy Superintendent (DS) Railways Yousuf Leghari said the supervisors were suspended from their duties over negligence. He said the fire erupted due to minor short circuit in one of the bogies of Sukkur Express.

It may be recalled that, earlier in the day, a bogie of Sukur Express caught fire by a short circuit.

Passengers on board the train took it upon themselves along with the help of people residing near the train station to put out the flames.

The passengers were rescued and sent on their way after the situation was brought under control.

No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident by the police.

Seventy three people died and forty others were injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan yesterday (Thursday).

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

Eyewitness accounts of the tragic Tezgam express inferno also claimed a short circuit in the ceiling fan of an air conditioned sleeper bogie of the train.

Witnesses to the incident say that reports of a possible gas cylinder leakage, or explosion are false and did not trigger the flames.

Witnesses also narrated how many of them jumped from the moving vehicle engulfed in flames to save their lives from jeopardy.

