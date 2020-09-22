95.5% coronavirus patients recuperate in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported four more coronavirus-related fatalities during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 6,424.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 36,155 samples were tested for the infection during this period, out of which 586 turned out to be positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 306,886 with addition of the new cases.

As many as 290 more people recovered over the last 24 hours. Thus far, 293,159 patients (95.5 per cent) have recuperated as active Covid-19 cases stand at 7,303. More than 3.2 million tests have been conducted across the country.

5.4 million infections

India’s coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and lags behind only the United States, which has 6.7 million cases in terms of total infections. A total of 1,113 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking mortalities to 86,752, which is a relatively low 1.6% of all cases.

