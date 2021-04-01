98 passengers landing at Karachi airport tested COVID positive

KARACHI: As many as 98 passengers, who landed at Karachi airport from various countries tested positive for COVID-19, said a four-month report complied by Sindh Health Department.

According to a report showing statistics from December 22, 2020, to March 30, 2021, 98 passengers who landed at the Karachi airport from the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa and other countries tested positive for the COVID-19.

11 passengers were diagnosed with the UK COVID-19 variant.

Travel to Pakistan from Category C countries is temporarily restricted and only allowed with NOC from the CAA and corona negative test report.

Category A countries “do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan,” according to the CAA notification. These countries, 24 in all, included Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

All countries not listed in Category A or C fall under Category B. Travelers from these countries coming to Pakistan will require a negative COVID-19 PCR test which must have been taken 72 hours before travel at the most.

