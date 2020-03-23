Web Analytics
99 new coronavirus cases surface in country, tally rises to 875

Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: As many as 99 more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in different areas of the country in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of such patients to 875, ARY News reported.

According to the details, out of the total, 394 cases were reported in Sindh, 246 in Punjab, 110 in Balochistan, 71 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, 15 people were diagnosed with the deadly virus in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Whereas six people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been cured and six others died of the virus.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Healthcare Commission said that there were 246 patients in Punjab that included 177 patients in DG Khan and 52 patients in Lahore.

 

