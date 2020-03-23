99 new coronavirus cases surface in country, tally rises to 875

ISLAMABAD: As many as 99 more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in different areas of the country in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of such patients to 875, ARY News reported.

According to the details, out of the total, 394 cases were reported in Sindh, 246 in Punjab, 110 in Balochistan, 71 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, 15 people were diagnosed with the deadly virus in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Update of #Covid_19 cases in #Sindh as on 23.03.2020 Sindh:

-Positive: 134

-Cured: 4

-Deaths: 1

-83 cases out of 134 in Sindh are of Local Transmission Pilgrims Sukkur:

-Positive: 260

-Negative: 1780 Total Cases in Sindh: 394

Patients Under Treatment: 389#SindhHealth — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 23, 2020

Whereas six people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been cured and six others died of the virus.

Read More: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus

A spokesperson of the Punjab Healthcare Commission said that there were 246 patients in Punjab that included 177 patients in DG Khan and 52 patients in Lahore.

7 new cases have been confirmed in KP in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 38. There was a big increase in suspected cases mostly because of the Zaireen that have arrived in D I Khan. 130 suspects have been cleared. Results of rest are awaited. #KPFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/4RDwFfYd17 — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) March 23, 2020

Comments

comments