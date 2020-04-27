A total of 373 industrial units allowed to resume operations in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has granted permission to 153 more industries to resume operations in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

In a notification issued by the Sindh home department, 153 factories were allowed to resume their operation to complete their pending orders.

A total of 373 industries have now been allowed to function in the province by the government.

The units would be bound to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus outbreak, the notification reads.

It may be noted that the Sindh government had allowed 220 industrial units to resume their operations in the province earlier.

The interior ministry of Sindh has further directed the industrial units to regularly submit details of their employees working on the projects and keep the working strictly import related.

