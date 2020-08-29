KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has lamented situation of Karachi after heavy downpour, ARY New reported.

At least 10 people lost their lives in drowning incidents during the disastrous spell of monsoon rainfall in Karachi.

In a video available with ARY News, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain is seen standing beside his sank vehicle in the chest level water, after heavy showers in the metropolis.

The PTI lawmaker, known for his unique style, while lamenting the situation of Karachi after rain said what has happened to my city after the rain and took a dip in the flooded water.

Read more: 10 dead in drowning incidents during torrential rain in Karachi

Recent monsoon rains have badly affected Karachi and other parts of Sindh. Flooded streets, houses, floating cars have exposed incompetence of the provincial government.

On Friday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan contacted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and discussed post-rain situation in Sindh, especially in Karachi and offered support to get out of rain disaster.

Asad Umar in his tweet had said PM Khan talked with CM Sindh after rain disaster in the province and added that federation and its institutions will extend every possible support to the provincial government in relief activities in the rain-hit areas.

