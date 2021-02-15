PTI’s Aamir Liaquat Hussain announces not to vote for Hafeez Sheikh in Senate polls

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has announced not to vote for Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the upcoming Senate polls, ARY News reported on Monday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With Senate elections around the corner, the ruling party’s MNA from Karachi, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussian has announced not to vote for Abdul Hafeez Sheikh citing he is not a member of the party.

“First he should join the party and spend some time and then run for Senatorship.”

Earlier, differences emerged in the ranks of PTI Balochistan over awarding Senate ticket to Abdul Qadir, which was later taken back and given to Zahoor Agha, while differences have also emerged upon award of tickets in Sindh, said sources.

Read more: PTI decides against awarding ticket to Abdul Qadir after differences within party

It is to be mentioned here that Senate polls are scheduled to take place on March 3.

On Sunday, the Election Commission of Pakistan had announced that at least 100 candidates have submitted their nomination papers so far for contesting the election on Senate vacant seats.

According to Election Commission officials, 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Punjab, 22 from Sindh, 30 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 from Balochistan and six from Islamabad.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected this time including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad.

