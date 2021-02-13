PTI decides against awarding ticket to Abdul Qadir after differences within party

ISLAMABAD: After differences emerged in the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the award of Senate tickets from Balochistan, the PTI has decided against awarding ticket to Abdul Qadir, ARY News reported.

The development was also confirmed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in a tweet here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Shahbaz Gill said that PTI leadership has decided to award a Senate ticket to Zahoor Agha from Balochistan.

بلوچستان سے سینیٹ کا ٹکٹ قادر صاحب سے واپس لے کر ظہور آغا کو جاری کیا جا رہا ہے۔ کپتان ہمیشہ اپنے پارٹی ورکر کی آواز سنتا ہے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 13, 2021

The PTI leadership yesterday awarded a ticket to Abdul Qadir, a business tycoon affiliated with the construction industry, for contesting the election on a general seat from Balochistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary board today finalised candidates for Senate elections.

The meeting of the parliamentary board of the PTI was chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad. According to a list obtained by ARY News, Federal Minister Faisal Vawda will be the candidate of PTI from Sindh on General Seat, while Saifullah Abro will contest for Senate election from Sindh on Technocrat Seat.

From Punjab, party’s chief organiser, Saifullah Khan Niazi will contest the polls for General Seat, names of Umer Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, Jamsheed Umer also came under discussion.

From Islamabad, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has been finalised as PTI candidate for General Seat and Barrister Ali Zafar has been awarded PTI ticket for Senate Election for Technocrat Seat, while Dr Zarqa will be the candidate of PTI on reserved seat for women.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada and Faisal Saleem will be the PTI candidates for General Seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Dost Muhammad Mahsud will contest for Technocrat Seat and Sania Nishtar and Farzana Javed will be the candidate for reserved seats.

Gurdeep Singh will be the PTI candidate from KP on Minority seat reserved in the upper house of the parliament.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senate elections will be held on 11 seats from Punjab.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected this time including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad.

