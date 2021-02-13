PTI finalises candidates for upcoming Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary board on Saturday has finalised candidates for Senate elections, ARY News reported.

The meeting of the parliamentary board of the PTI was chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad. According to a list obtained by ARY News, Federal Minister Faisal Vawda will be the candidate of PTI from Sindh on General Seat, while Saifullah Abro will contest for Senate election from Sindh on Technocrat Seat.

From Punjab, party’s chief organiser, Saifullah Khan Niazi will contest the polls for General Seat, names of Umer Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, Jamsheed Umer also came under discussion.

From Islamabad, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has been finalised as PTI candidate for General Seat and Barrister Ali Zafar has been awarded PTI ticket for Senate Election for Technocrat Seat, while Dr Zarqa will be the candidate of PTI on reserved seat for women.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada and Faisal Saleem will be the PTI candidates for General Seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Dost Muhammad Mahsud will contest for Technocrat Seat and Sania Nishtar and Farzana Javed will be the candidate for reserved seats.

Gurdeep Singh will be the PTI candidate from KP on Minority seat reserved in the upper house of the parliament.

From Balochistan, Abdul Qadir will contest the Senate polls for General seat.

