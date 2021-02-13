Hafeez Sheikh submits nomination papers for Senate election

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Saturday submitted his nomination papers for the Senate election, ARY News reported.

Sheikh along with his fellow cabinet members, Azam Swati, Hammad Azhar and others reached the Election Commission of Pakistan office to submit his nomination papers.

Talking to the media persons outside Election Commission of Pakistan after submitting his nomination papers, Hafeez Sheikh said that improving the economy and putting the country on a strong footing is the aim of the PTI government.

The minister said we are working to live up to the expectations of the people. He was confident that the PTI will emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate elections.

Hafeez Sheikh said we are proud of our democratic system.

Read more: PPP candidates from Sindh submit nomination papers for Senate election

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended last date for filing of nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections.

The candidates now can submit their nomination papers until February 15, the ECP said in its revised schedule for the Senate polls.

The Senate polls are scheduled to be held on March 3.

Comments

comments