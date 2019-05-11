ISLAMABAD: Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Saturday directed to put security on high alert, ARY News reported.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed all the DIG Operations to personally monitor all the duties and put security on high alert specially during Sehri and Iftari. He said the police officers and personnel posted on duties should be briefed on security.

“Checking should be made effective at entry and exit routes. Officers and personnel posted on patrolling should remain in moving positions,” he said.

The IG Islamabad said all the zonal officers should remain vigilant in their respective areas. He said police’s first priority was to ensure protection of lives and properties of citizens.

He said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Several armed terrorists stormed a five star hotel in Gwadar city of Balochistan on Saturday.

According to ARY News correspondent Mustafa Khan Tareen, the militants stormed the Pearl Continental Hotel Gwadar. Heavy contingents of police and security forces soon reached the area and started an operation.

Firing was exchanged between security forces and the three militants.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces had cordoned-off the area and the terrorists had been confined to one place.

