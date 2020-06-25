KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar will launch the free coronavirus testing service at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation-run Abbasi Shaheed Hospital today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The free coronavirus testing service at city’s Abbasi Shaheed will benefit the residents of Karachi’s Central district.

It may be noted that Mayor Karachi last week had announced to establish a coronavirus ward at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation-run Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The mayor said the coronavirus ward was also being established at the hospital, which would have the capacity to treat 48 adults and 26 children at a time. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is supposed to bear all expenses of the ward.

Akhtar said that besides an isolation ward, incentive care units (ICUs) and high dependency units (HDU) were also being established at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The hospital caters to the residents of Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Federal B area, Karimabad, Sharifabad, Sakhi Hassan, Buffer Zone and other areas of Central, East and West districts.

Read More: Coronavirus claims 148 more lives in Pakistan, cases surge to 192,970.

List of free of cost Coronavirus testing facilities in Karachi

DUHS Ojha, Karachi

CHH, Karachi

PMDC KU, Karachi

JPMC, Karachi

SIUT, Karachi

Indus Hospital, Karachi

Civil Hospital, Karachi

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

Comments

comments