Coronavirus claims 148 more lives in Pakistan, cases surge to 192,970.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 148 more deaths from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,903.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,044 fresh cases were detected, taking the national tally of the cases to 192,970.

4,044 new infections were detected after 21,835 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Thus far, more than 1.15 million tests have been conducted in the country. 107,760 COVID-19 patients are under treatment while 81,307 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

74,070 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 71,191 in Punjab, 23,887 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,817 in Balochistan, 11,710 in Islamabad, 930 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,365 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Worldwide coronavirus death toll

The number of coronavirus infection cases across the world has risen to over nine point three million and the pandemic has so far claimed over 479,880 lives.

The United States tops with over two point four million cases and more than 123,476 deaths followed by Brazil with over one point one million cases and 52771 deaths.

Over five million patients have so far recovered from the disease.

