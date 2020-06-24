NCOC issues guidelines for citizens during smart lockdown

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued guidelines for the nationals regarding the smart lockdown being implemented in different coronavirus hotspots across the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The newly-issued guidelines stated that the local administration will release notice to the citizens 24 to 48 hours prior to imposing a complete lockdown in the specific areas declared as COVID-19 hotspots.

The citizens have been advised to purchase and store essential commodities of daily usage before the implementation of the restrictions, whereas, the employees of the government and private entities were asked to inform their management about the lockdown measures.

It is instructed to the citizens not to shift to other areas during the lockdown period besides strictly following precautionary procedures including social distancing while coming out of their homes in case of an emergency.

Senior citizens, high blood pressure and diabetes patients should restrict their selves to their residences.

For the local traders, the higher authorities have issued directives to maintain social distancing of the customers and ensure wearing face masks.

During the lockdown period, only staff members of the mosques will be allowed to offer prayers, whereas, imams of the mosques were advised to make announcements regarding the precautionary measures.

Those citizens having symptoms of coronavirus should immediately contact to the special helpline 1166 to get healthcare instructions instead of using home remedies.

It is also advised to the citizens to avoid moving to local hospitals while out-patient departments (OPDs) of the hospitals will remain closed during the period. In case of an emergency situation, the residents will be allowed to move to the hospitals by the administration.

The authorities have also announced to take legal action against the violators of the smart lockdown.

Earlier on June 18, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar had appealed that the nationals must strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus formulated by the government.

Asad Umar had said that the authorities were implementing smart lockdown measures across the country. The statistics collected with the help of modern technology were forwarded to all provinces and relevant steps will be taken within a few days.

He said that the observation of smart lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots will decrease the number of infections as the next few weeks are very important.

