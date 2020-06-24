Punjab to seal 33 more localities to restrict coronavirus

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to seal 33 more localities across the province including lockdown in eight more areas of Lahore, to halt rapid rise in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Selected lockdown has also been continued in Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik has approved strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province to curb novel coronavirus and said that action will be taken against the violators of SOPs.

In view of the slide in number of COVID-19 cases and death rate, selected lockdown has been extended to 33 more areas of the province.

According to reports, 96,229 houses and 1.69 million population will be put under lockdown in all blocks of Gulberg (1, 2, 3), Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Faisal Town, Garden Town and the Lahore Walled City.

Section 144 has also been imposed in the areas to force the people to follow the rules to control and restrict the coronavirus spread.

The government of Punjab also considering to keep the cattle markets in the outskirts of the cities.

Moreover, Islamabad’s four more sectors have been locked down, while smart lockdown has been in force in 25 localities of Faisalabad.

Smart lockdown has also been in force in 41 areas of Karachi, 14 areas of Peshawar.

